Why appointing a manager to correct his predecessor's flaws is often misguided

Every club needs a narrative of progress. It sells season tickets - the belief, often based on insubstantial evidence, that next season will be better than last. Each new signing and managerial appointment comes gift-wrapped with platitudes about the new club's 'ambition', the future is always radiant, the curve gradually trending upwards. But what if football's reality is something different? What if clubs go round and round in ever decreasing circles?

With Ronald Koeman's departure from Everton fresh in the memory, it is striking how Everton's managerial decisions over that past five years mirror those of so many clubs. It is a reactive cycle, whereby each manager is an inversion of his predecessor. The perceived weaknesses of the manager you have sacked informs who you bring in, until you end up with a manager much like the one you started with.

Everton could do little about the departure of David Moyes, who left on good terms and with the club's blessing to take the job of a lifetime as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United. Nevertheless, there was a sense at Goodison Park that the club was hitting a glass ceiling and the football was, perhaps, a little dour. So Bill Kenwright moved for Roberto Martinez, a possession-football fundamentalist, welcomed him with the message 'I want Champions League' and told the Liverpool Echo: “I said to Roberto there’s a certain style of football which bores me rigid."

The formula worked well for a season. The discipline instilled by Moyes remained in the squad but combined with Martinez's liberating style of play to good effect. However, the balance eventually tipped towards the latter and by the time Martinez was sacked in 2016 he was viewed as a soft touch who let the lunatics run the asylum.