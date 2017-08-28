Why do Arsenal want to keep Mesut Ozil, are Tottenham mentally weak and is it Manchester United vs Liverpool for title?

The international break is upon us and while some (namely Arsene Wenger and Arsenal) will be happy to get out of the spotlight for a week, others will be frustrated that their momentum could be halted with players away with their countries.

Manchester United made sure they were the only side in the top flight still with a 100 per cent record, while Liverpool proved why they must be considered title contenders – while exposing why Arsenal shouldn’t be.

At the other end of the table, most of the relegation favourites three weeks ago are safe of the bottom three (with the favourites Huddersfield actually in the top three) as West Ham and Crystal Palace endure awful starts to the season.

Here’s seven things we’ve taken away from the Premier League this weekend…

Liverpool have more to offer

For all their attacking verve and terrifying pace among their front three, Liverpool still haven’t fully flexed their muscles yet. Aside from the £138m elephant in the room who, if he remains at Anfield, will only make the Reds stronger, Liverpool’s profligacy is holding them back.

Despite hitting four in a scintillating display against a wretched Arsenal side, Liverpool still wasted a number of their sojourns into the Gunners’ box, with Mohamed Salah in particular guilty of missing two big chances. If Jurgen Klopp can improve his side’s efficiency in front of goal then that spells real danger for the rest of the league.

Do Arsenal even want Ozil and Sanchez to stay?

Why would you? Mesut Ozil continued his dreadful start to the season and hasn’t looked like a £250,000-a-week player since the 2015/16 season, and is now causing detriment on the rest of the team. Aaron Ramsey, although also terrible on Sunday, has shown for Wales he is a capable No 10 and works much harder than Ozil, which is what you have to do when things aren’t going your way.

In trying to fit them both in the team, Wenger is sacrificing a more natural central midfielder and that was exploited by Liverpool expertly. As for Alexis Sanchez, he is clearly unhappy and was seen chuckling on the Arsenal bench at 4-0 down. Are players that don’t want to be at the club really worth keeping around? That is what Wenger must decide before Thursday.

Are Spurs actually mentally weak?

It was a long-standing joke that Tottenham couldn’t walk the walk at the crucial points in the season, you only need to cast back to their unsuccessful chase down of both Leicester and Chelsea – the former which saw them ultimately fall behind Arsenal at the end – and any Champions League game or FA Cup semi-final over the last 12 months.

