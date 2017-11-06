Why Arsene Wenger's decision to bench Alexandre Lacazette is really a lack of trust in Alexis Sanchez
Arsène Wenger's decision to omit Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal's starting XI at Manchester City caused much consternation among fans and bemusement among neutrals. On first glance, it betrays a lack of faith in your club record £52 million signing. For why sign a striker of that stature if not to make a difference in the biggest matches? Neither was it the first time Lacazette has been benched for a blue-chip fixture - Danny Welbeck was preferred at Anfield in August. That Lacazette scored within nine minutes of coming on served only to emphasise the folly of Wenger's decision.
However, though it might sound absurd, Wenger's treatment of Lacazette is not really a judgement against Lacazette at all. Rather, it is a sign he no longer trusts Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil in free roles against the best opposition. Though the numbers suggested Arsenal were no more solid defensively after their switch to 3-4-2-1 in March, the system allowed Arsenal to get their two stars in central positions with less defensive responsibility.
Despite two fine performances against Man City and Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup, there was also a one-sided 2-0 defeat at White Hart Lane and the diabolical 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool when Arsenal used this set-up. It appears that those games are weighing on Wenger's mind and prompting him to take a cautious approach. The notion that Wenger is an ultra-offensive fundamentalist has been a misnomer for a few years. The tactical approach of late Wenger is far more like a search for middle ground or a 'Third Way' - resulting in plenty of muddled football.
Despite their differences in style, swapping Lacazette for Sánchez at centre forward does not dramatically effect Arsenal's tactical approach or team structure. More telling was the decision to select Alex Iwobi in Sánchez's normal position. Iwobi started Arsenal's 0-0 draw at Chelsea, and Wenger said afterwards: “I like the fact that he can play in tight areas, that he turns the game forwards, that he’s very mobile.” In other words, Iwobi was picked for his ball retention.
For all Sanchez's undoubted brilliance, he is prone to turning the ball over - giving the ball away 15 times against Man City. That is not a problem in most games, because Sánchez's giveaways are often due to him trying a risky through ball or difficult piece of skill that can result a goal if they come off. However, with City enjoying more than 60 per cent possession, Sánchez would have spent lots of time in his own half had he started as an 'inside-left'. Giving the ball away there is more dangerous, and was Arsenal's downfall on numerous occasions in their 3-1 defeat. Playing Sánchez up front, gets him 'out of the way' in a sense, operating slightly apart from his teammates. Given his individualistic style, there is a logic to this and the Chilean thrived up top 12 months ago.
The problem for Arsenal however is that, although Iwobi is neat and tidy in possession he is largely nonthreatening. He and Danny Welbeck did a tremendous job off the ball at Stamford Bridge, quickly attaching themselves to Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey in a way the free spirits of Özil and Sánchez may not have. But is worth remembering that Arsenal did not score in the match, and didn't look like doing so in the second half. When Sánchez came on as a substitute he went to centre forward, just like at City, with Wenger keen to preserve the balance of his team. Welbeck and Iwobi also started in Arsenal's blunt attacking performance at Watford.
When Ozil, Sanchez and Lacazette started at Everton, albeit against opponents low on confidence, Arsenal were at their most creative and could have scored seven or eight. Wenger's selection at City was an attempt to combine the best of both worlds. Arsenal need at least two of their three stars on the pitch to bring adequate creativity and goal threat, but their two-man midfield does not quite allow the liberty of playing all three against the best.
If Wenger does not trust Sánchez in a wide position, why not drop him and leave Lacazette where he is? This ignores the enormous political obstacle that is Sánchez's contract situation. Whether Arsenal should have sold him this summer is a debate for elsewhere. Some will cry 'let him rot in the reserves', but that is not a serious option. Arsenal need Champions League qualification to give themselves the best chance of replacing Sánchez and Özil, and they need those two somewhere near their top level to achieve that. By dropping Sánchez, Wenger would risk losing him for a period of time and sparking a huge storm.
Leaving out Arsenal's newest arrival, who has several years at the Emirates remaining, is the easier option. Even Wenger's most ardent advocates would struggle to call this strong management, though the circumstances are difficult. The Arsenal manager is treading on egg-shells in an effort to keep Sánchez, and Özil, onside and Lacazette has been the victim of this diplomatic gerrymandering.