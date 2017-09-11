Why Aswani was left out against Posta Rangers

The forward went on to score twice against the mail men to take his tally to ten goals, one behind Stephen Waruru

Many Nakumatt fans expected Kepha Aswani to start the match against Posta Rangers on Saturday.

Prior to the game, the former AFC Leopards man had scored eight goals, and is the club's leading scorer by far. However, coach Anthony Mwangi opted to start him from the bench, with Boniface Akenga, who is struggling to score, starting the match.

However, the tactician has explained to Goal why he left his talisman out. "Aswani was with the national team, I had not seen him train for the entire week and for sure I did not know his condition well.

"As a coach, you sometimes have to make a decision and so I decided to play those we have seen train. But Aswani is a good player, we are aware of that and his experience is vital for the team."

The forward went on to score twice against Rangers to take his tally to ten goals, one behind Stephen Waruru.