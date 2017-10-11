Why the battle between developers and Southwark Council is threatening the future of Dulwich Hamlet FC

On the surface Dulwich Hamlet look like one of the healthiest, happiest non-league clubs in the country - but trouble lurks beneath the surface: PA Archive/PA Images

In one corner is Meadow Partners, the property developers desperate to turn the Champion Hill site, that they paid £5.7million for in 2014, into 155 houses and flats, even throwing in a new £7.5million football ground too.

In the other corner is Southwark Council, determined to stop them. Southwark is a Labour council, has its rules on affordable housing, and says that Meadow’s plan does not meet them, amongst other concerns. So they are holding it up in the courts and contesting the planning appeal.

Caught in the middle is Dulwich Hamlet Football Club, who play at Champion Hill. They are run and funded by Meadow, and so their future is inseparable from the success of Meadow’s plans. For as long as Meadow and Southwark play chicken, the club is at risk.

Years of tension will climax in the next few months. The planning appeal will commence on 12 December. Meadow submitted their plan 18 months ago and have already spent £1.8million on the process. Before then there is a separate legal process over the Green Dale fields next to the ground, with Southwark trying to take the lease back from the football club. The council have pointedly applied to secure their legal costs against Dulwich Hamlet. If they are successful the club will be left with a six-figure legal bill they would be unable to pay. The hearing is on Monday.

Meadow, as Dulwich Hamlet’s self-appointed saviours, say that they are defending the club from the overbearing and obstructive council. They say the club is financially unsustainable and only through Meadow can it survive. Once they have built a new stadium, Meadow have promised to put the club into fan ownership. But Peter John, the leader of Southwark Council and the man standing in their way, says that Meadow are offering the club a “false choice” between development and death. So whose side are the football club on?