Why can Chelsea no longer defend all of a sudden?

It's still too early to suggest there's a crisis at Stamford Bridge, even if Antonio Conte's rage dial has been cranked up to 11 and their defence has forgotten how to prevent the opposition scoring.

What exactly is going wrong at Chelsea this season?

Simply, Chelsea really miss N'Golo Kante. Attacking players are usually praised for their ability to stay two steps ahead, facilitating lovely through-balls and creating chances with their superior vision, defensive ones occasionally for anticipating danger. Instead of creating, Kante destroys - it is as valuable a skill as Eden Hazard's trickery - and combined with that indefatigable work-rate, he cleans up mistakes, provides protection and forces teams to direct their passing elsewhere in order to bypass him.

Without Kante, Chelsea lack mobility in the middle of the pitch. Tiemoue Bakayoko has looked a solid signing but while composed with the ball at his feet and capable of making a tackle or two, he doesn't bring the hustle and bustle that Kante does. Nobody does.

The layer of protection afforded by Nemanja Matic and Kante last season has gone. As a result, defenders like David Luiz and Gary Cahill are more exposed than they would like, and mistakes happen. At an elite level, these are punished.

After losing Kante to injury, Chelsea lost to Crystal Palace, drew 3-3 at home to Roma in a ridiculously open match, had to recover from 2-0 down against Watford to win 4-2 in the second half and were torn apart by Roma in a 3-0 drubbing on Tuesday. In context, they did actually win three of those games, but other than a 1-0 win at Bournemouth they have looked far from convincing, specifically because they haven't maintained that solid, resilient defensive shape that made them champions last season.

It's a tiny sample size, but this season, Chelsea have conceded 0.9 goals per game with Kante in the team and 1.3 without. Intriguingly, they also conceded fewer fouls per game - 12.9 with Kante to only eight without - suggesting that he is responsible for, or at least inspires the, breaking up of play, giving away niggly free-kicks to stop opposition attacks.

Tenacious pressing

Defending is done by the team as a unit. Without Diego Costa snapping at the heels of defenders and without Eden Hazard at his best forcing opposition managers to adapt to deal with him, Chelsea lack a bit of bite when they begin to press. That has knock-on effects further back.

Players like Costa tend to inspire a bit of copy-cat energy from those behind them and though Morata is perhaps the better all round player and offers more to the team, lacking that aggression makes an unquantifiable difference.

Surprisingly, Conte's tactics haven't helped much. He admitted to getting the game plan wrong in the first leg against Roma, for example, opting for a defensive 3-5-1-1 instead of the usual 3-4-3. The theory was Chelsea would deny space and counter-attack but actually meant they were forced backwards, unable to press and instead made to absorb Roma attacks as the Italians sent players forward. Sometimes, the defensive strategy isn't always the safest.

Chelsea miss Diego Costa More

Victor Moses is important

Converting Moses into a wing-back is one of Conte's great Chelsea coaching accomplishments. A natural winger, hugely technically gifted and always looking to get forward, with a little defensive coaching and Cesar Azpilicueta helping him out, the Nigerian has become a huge asset to Chelsea.

Since getting injured though, Chelsea have had to switch players about in the back five to replace him. Davide Zappacosta either hasn't quite adjusted to the Premier League or just isn't as good at attacking as Moses, and so Azpilicueta has been preferred and deployed as a makeshift wing-back. He is naturally a central defender.

If Azpilicueta doesn't provide a real attacking threat down the right, opposition teams are able to get their left sided forward further up. Various teams have realised that there is space to be found between the centre-back and wing-back in this Chelsea set up.

Moses might not provide the steeliest defensive coverage, but the threat he poses going forwards and that Azpilicueta is simply much better on the right of the three centre-backs means his absence is keenly felt.

With Moses in the team this season, Chelsea have conceded an average of 0.7 goals per game. Without him, that jumps to 1.5 per game. Like Kante, it's too small a sample size to draw conclusions but again this suggests that Chelsea are much weaker without him.

Victor Moses is another Chelsea player to have been laid low by injury More

Constant player switching

Conte had to make signings in the summer to offer backup and shake things up but has only unsettled a solid defensive trio in doing so. Chelsea have named an unchanged back three just once since the season began.

The need to shift Azpilicueta to the right wing-back position has had knock-on effects. Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have had to adjust to Premier League football, and while they are clearly talented, have both been on a different wavelength at key times.

The Azpilicueta-Luiz-Cahill three of last season took time to solidify but functioned perfectly. Luiz in particular excelled with stable ground beneath his feet - as the foundations have been upgraded, he's shown that error-strewn side of his game that so frustrates Chelsea supporters.

Cahill hasn't played well this season and his range of passing has been exposed on occasion as Chelsea try to play out from the back. He doesn't tend to look comfortable doing this under pressure and as opposition teams press high and force errors, Courtois has boot the ball up the pitch only to see it come straight back at him in a counter-attack.

Antonio Conte has made lots of changes to his team this season More

As well as the individual members of the three man defence changing so often, their position in the three has also been constantly altered.

After that Roma defeat, Rio Ferdinand said that he hated not having a consistent sidekick in defence, let alone being made to play on the left rather than right. A simple switch of sides means altering body shape and position, as well as having to read the game from the other half of the pitch - at an elite level, where anticipation is everything, these subtle changes can breed indecision.

Whatever the reason for Chelsea's dip in form, Conte is the kind of manager who will not rest until it is addressed. Perhaps it is time for a complete change of strategy.

This kind of thinking worked quite well last season, where after a 3-0 defeat to another European giant (Arsenal), Chelsea started playing with that three man defence that helped them win the league title. That particular trophy is probably out of their reach this time around, but Conte usually has a trick or two up his sleeve.