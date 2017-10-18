Why Craig Shakespeare proves the folly of promoting an assistant to become manager

Another one bites the dust. To the list of assistant managers who have failed to make the cut in the main managerial hotseat we can now add Craig Shakespeare.

Just eight games into the new season, Shakespeare has been shown the door at Leicester City with the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

The Leicester job was Shakespeare's first taste of management (aside from a one-game caretaker role more than a decade ago) and he had grown accustomed to life as a number two behind Claudio Ranieri. But when the Italian was controversially sacked in February he first took the role on a caretaker basis before he was appointed permanently this summer.

Despite the initial upturn in fortunes that his appointment brought (and the subsequent awarding of a three-year contract), it was difficult to deny the the temporary feel to his stewardship. So it proved.

Is it possible for an assistant to be promoted with success? A glance at the history of assistants taking the step up shows something of a common theme. Promoting from within after a manager has been sacked rarely yields positive results unless the the former assistant was sufficiently removed from the previous regime. Conversely - and unsurprisingly - those that have the benefit of following in the footsteps of greatness tend to succeed.

Is it the case that their faces are just too familiar to ditch the association with past unsuccessful regimes or are they tactically incapable of breaking clear from a previous era?

Here are some examples of when promoting from within worked - and times when it didn't.

John Carver - Newcastle United

The most caring of caretaker managers, Carver has taken temporary charge of clubs on numerous occasions in his coaching career. Brief stints at Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield United and then Newcastle again paved the way for him to finally be given a (slightly) longer crack at the big time - without great success.