Why Craig Shakespeare proves the folly of promoting an assistant to become manager
Another one bites the dust. To the list of assistant managers who have failed to make the cut in the main managerial hotseat we can now add Craig Shakespeare.
Just eight games into the new season, Shakespeare has been shown the door at Leicester City with the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.
The Leicester job was Shakespeare's first taste of management (aside from a one-game caretaker role more than a decade ago) and he had grown accustomed to life as a number two behind Claudio Ranieri. But when the Italian was controversially sacked in February he first took the role on a caretaker basis before he was appointed permanently this summer.
Despite the initial upturn in fortunes that his appointment brought (and the subsequent awarding of a three-year contract), it was difficult to deny the the temporary feel to his stewardship. So it proved.
Is it possible for an assistant to be promoted with success? A glance at the history of assistants taking the step up shows something of a common theme. Promoting from within after a manager has been sacked rarely yields positive results unless the the former assistant was sufficiently removed from the previous regime. Conversely - and unsurprisingly - those that have the benefit of following in the footsteps of greatness tend to succeed.
Is it the case that their faces are just too familiar to ditch the association with past unsuccessful regimes or are they tactically incapable of breaking clear from a previous era?
Here are some examples of when promoting from within worked - and times when it didn't.
John Carver - Newcastle United
The most caring of caretaker managers, Carver has taken temporary charge of clubs on numerous occasions in his coaching career. Brief stints at Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield United and then Newcastle again paved the way for him to finally be given a (slightly) longer crack at the big time - without great success.
Alan Pardew's departure in early 2015 saw Carver first promoted to a caretaker role before he was given the managerial job on a temporary basis until the end of the season. There were no guarantees over whether he would stand a chance of gaining the job permanently, but he was given the task of finishing in the top half of the table.
Instead he oversaw a run of eight successive league defeats, only narrowly kept the club in the Premier League and was promptly sacked when Steve McClaren was appointed in June.
Manager material or better in the backroom? Backroom
Roberto Di Matteo - Chelsea
The case of Shakespeare bears an uncanny resemblance to that of Di Matteo at Chelsea in 2012. The Italian had worked under Andre Villas-Boas as assistant manager from June 2011, prior to stepping up to the main role on a caretaker basis when Villas-Boas was sacked in March the following year.
Di Matteo guided Chelsea to their first Champions League triumph, an FA Cup final victory and was rewarded with a two-year deal to remain as manager on a permanent basis.
Yet, just like Shakespeare, his spell in charge was short-lived and he was ditched by November following a poor start to the 2012/13 season.
Manager material or better in the backroom? Backroom (despite his success when caretaker)
Ray Harford - Fulham, Luton Town, Wimbledon and Blackburn Rovers
Surely no one can challenge Harford for number of promotions from assistant to permanent manager. He made his first step up at Fulham in 1984, where he began his reign by keeping the club in the First Division, but resigned after they were beset by financial problems and relegated the year after.
He then climbed the same ladder at Luton Town, where he had great success, guiding them to victory in the League Cup final before a relegation battle saw him sacked in 1990.
The third move from assistant to manager came later that year when Bobby Gould was sacked as Wimbledon manager, but he resigned in October 1991 to take up a role as Kenny Dalglish's assistant at Blackburn Rovers.
Despite vowing that he would never again step up from No 2 to the manager's chair, he did just that when Dalglish quit in the wake of the club's Premier League title triumph. They finished seventh in Harford's first season in charge and he then quit in October 1996 after the club failed to win any of their first 10 games.
Manager material or better in the backroom? On the balance of his four tenures: Manager
Sammy Lee - Bolton Wanderers
'Little Sam' has made a decent career out of being an assistant manager, but his time as the man in charge did not go so swimmingly.
The former Liverpool midfielder gained his nickname during his time as No 2 to Sam Allardyce at Bolton in 2005. When 'Big Sam' departed the club in April 2007, Lee was asked to step into the manager's role but managed to win just one league game from 11 matches and was sacked in October.
He has since returned to the coaching ranks, thriving in his various behind-the-scenes roles. One who perhaps did not flourish in the limelight.
Manager material or better in the backroom? Backroom
Martin Jol - Spurs
The Dutchman had never plied his managerial trade outside of his native country when he was recruited to be Jacques Santini's assistant manager at Spurs in the summer of 2004. Alas, Santini lasted just 13 games before his tenure ended and Jol was confirmed as his replacement.
He was a quick hit as manager, turning around the club's fortunes and narrowly missing out on a Uefa Cup spot in his first season in charge.
The club came within a whisker (or a dodgy meal) of making the Champions League the following campaign and Jol guided them to another fifth-place finish the next year. He lost his job early in the following season.
Manager material or better in the backroom? Manager
Tito Vilanova - Barcelona
Vilanova climbed the Barcelona ranks with Pep Guardiola, serving as assistant for Barcelona B and then the main Barcelona team until 2012. When Guardiola announced his departure that April - a year after guiding the club to a Champions League and La Liga double - Vilanova was immediately confirmed as his successor at the helm.
It was the first time he had taken a main managerial position since an unsuccessful spell in charge of Spanish lower-league side Palafrugell almost a decade earlier, but he nonetheless led Barcelona to another La Liga title.
He underwent surgery for cancer in December of that year, but remained as manager until he was forced to resign for health reasons in July 2013. He died in April 2014.
Manager material or better in the backroom? Manager
Bob Paisley - Liverpool
A Liverpool stalwart throughout his playing career, Paisley returned to the club first as physio and then assistant manager to Bill Shankly.
When Shankly retired in 1974, Paisley was promoted to the top job despite some reluctance as a successor - Paisley had once said: "Bill loves it. He likes the razzmatazz. I'm a backroom boy. Always will be."
His managerial career at Anfield proved a huge success and he won six league titles and three European Cups during his nine years in charge.
Manager material or better in the backroom? Manager