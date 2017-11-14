Why I decided against Hull City move - Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa

Despite being close to a move to join his former coach at the KCOM Stadium, the winger pulled the plug on the deal

Ahmed Musa has revealed he was unwilling to drop to the English Championship to join Hull City despite showing interest in playing for Leonid Slutsky.

The Nigeria winger has been on the periphery at Leicester City, and confirmed speculations about why he opted against reuniting with his former manager.

Talks broke down on deadline day as the Tigers were hopeful of landing the 24-year-old speedster who instead stayed at the King Power Stadium, unwilling to sacrifice top-flight football.

“Slutsky for me is a father. And we are always in touch, we communicate warmly,” Musa told Sport Express.

“He has always helped me to feel confident, to believe in my strength. And he really called me to his team. I just can not tell him ‘no’. Perhaps in the near future again I will play for his team.

“[Hull City playing in the Championship] is the problem. It is for this reason that it's hard for me to decide."

Since deciding to fight for his place at Leicester City, Musa’s situation has not improved as his only league appearance has come for the Foxes’ U23 side.

And prior to the closure of the summer transfer window, the former record signing featured in August’s English League Cup win over Sheffield United, scoring a goal in the 4-1 thumping.

“It happens. I sincerely play in training, try to show my maximum. Of course, I do not like the current situation, but football is a complicated thing.”

Having also been restricted to a bit-part role in the Nigeria national team setup, Musa will be hoping to get his chance when the Super Eagles play Argentina in a friendly encounter in Krasnodar on Tuesday.