So why did Atletico Madrid spend £57m to bring Diego Costa home? A last tilt at European glory is all you need to know

Would he be here? Would he wave? Would they boo? Would he behave?

In the end all of those Diego Costa questions were redundant. The former Atletico hero turned Chelsea hero turned Atletico hero once again was at the shiny Estadio Wanda Metropolitano but did not, as agreed between the clubs, make a big show of his return.

To play it down in such a fashion, though, belies the significance of this transfer to the people that matter at Atleti.

Chelsea were willing to part with Diego Costa and made that abundantly clear in Antonio Conte’s now infamous text message. You wonder how much a simple SMS may have cost the Blues in leverage and financial terms, and it certainly dragged out a saga that was made unnecessarily messy by Conte’s fast fingers.

But the Blues received a £57m fee for a 29-year-old striker late bloomer who has had some injury problems. It appears a good deal for the Premier League winners and yet Atleti – and particularly Diego Simeone – still feel they got him cheap, because any money is cheap for someone considered priceless.

The extent to which Simeone was desperate to reclaim the Brazil-born forward was made clear in contract negotiations with Atletico over July and August, and before signing a new deal earlier this month he ensured that the deal for Costa’s return – at that point nearly done – would be completed. He had received vague assurances earlier in the summer but, considering a Fifa transfer ban means he can’t play for Atleti until January anyway, the rush to sign him before August’s deadline day was somewhat overblown.

Simeone wants some training-ground time with his new (or should that be old?) player, obviously, and more specifically wants his strength and conditioning expert Oscar ‘the professor’ Ortega to work his usual tricks in preparing the player for the brutally energy-sapping demands of playing in this Atletico team. A tailored programme to coax him back to 100 per cent fitness has been planned out since June in anticipation of the inevitable.

But to understand why Costa means so much to Atletico you need to go back to the early part of Simeone’s reign and Atletico’s ascent. The Argentine took over, let us not forget, with this famous but dreadfully-run old club struggling against relegation in 2011 and the thought of knocking Barcelona and Real Madrid off their perch was laughable.

It was a rise built on defence – and a historically great defence at that – but it was Diego Costa’s arrival from pauper Southside neighbours Rayo Vallecano that propelled Atletico from a cup-winning team (Uefa in 2012, Copa del Rey in 2013 and various Super Cups interspersed) into a league-winning team in 2014.

Infamously, heart-breakingly, there was Lisbon. A last-gasp Champions League defeat to cross-town bazillionaires Real Madrid still leaves behind a venom for which no moral victory has proven an antidote.

To even win La Liga in the era of superclubs, of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, remains one of modern football’s greatest achievements but Simeone – like Costa – is not ready to accept that as their zenith. Not yet, at least.

