Why doesn't James McClean wear a poppy on Remembrance weekend?

The West Brom midfielder has refused to wear the poppy every year playing football in England: Getty Images / Victor Fraile / Stringer

West Brom player James McClean has refused to wear the traditional Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt each and every year since first moving to England to join Sunderland in 2011.

He will again choose not to wear a shirt emblazoned with the poppy when his current side West Bromwich Albion take on Manchester City this weekend.

But why does McClean object to wearing a poppy on his shirt?

The history of the poppy

In the aftermath of the First World War, the poppy emerged as a potent symbol of commemoration, redolent of the swathes of red poppies that filled the battlefields of Northern Europe where so many gave their lives between 1914 and 1918.

And since 2012, each and every Premier League club has worn poppies sewn into specially made shirts during the month of November.

The special shirts are usually then auctioned as part of the annual Poppy Appeal organised by The Royal British Legion.

