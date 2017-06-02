Why ex-AFC Leopards great Dan Shikanda joined politics

To some, it came as a surprise, but to his close associates, Dr Dan Shikanda, an ex-Kenya international and AFC Leopards legend was always a man fascinated by politics.

It was a matter of when and not if. And on Wednesday, it was made all clear after together with Peter Kenneth, a former football federation chief, they got the nod of the poll body to run for a political office in Kenya - the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat, with Shikanda as a running mate. They’re running as independent candidates.

Their partnership, according to observers, is a marriage of fellas, who are well-versed with each other; people, who have given so much to the beautiful game. Shikanda, who last year unsuccessfully sought the vice-presidency position in Football Kenya Federation elections, said that his leap to politics is driven by the desire to serve and offer Nairobians proper service delivery.

“We want to change things and we know what needs to be done .Look at our ticket. My boss (Peter Kenneth) has a sparkling developmental record. As football stakeholders we feel that this (Peter Kenneth’s candidature) is the deal that will emancipate our game,” Shikanda told Goal.

An ex- footballer, who plied his trade with AFC Leopards at the peak of his prowess and also made appearances for Harambee Stars, Shikanda shifted to medicine after hanging up his boots and he hopes to cut his teeth in the murky world of politics. Should they be successful, it would perhaps make a major score for the football fraternity. It remains to be seen whether their goal will be realized or if it will be just another subtle attempt that will run into headwinds.