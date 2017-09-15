Why FIFA series could follow lead of Netflix & Spotify by becoming a subscription service

Millions of gamers around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of FIFA 18.

Once the popular simulation hits the shelves on September 29, those with a relevant console will be able to make their way to the shops and invest in the latest offering from EA Sports.

Such a situation could, however, soon become a thing of the past, with plans being put in place to help consumers cut costs by following the lead of subscription services such as Netflix and Spotify by moving into the world of streaming.

COULD FIFA BECOME A SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE?

It would appear so. However it remains unclear when exactly that might happen.

Chris Evenden, EA publisher's VP of investor relations, told the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference: "We've been building an infrastructure both from a product and a marketing perspective so we can move our slate across to new platforms, and we can move with our games across to new platforms as well.

"So all of these things, we've been working on for five or more years now, actually.

“But I think it's inevitable that the gaming entertainment world will move in much the same way that the music and video entertainment worlds have already moved, in the sense that people have moved from an ownership model to an access model.

"And you'll see that in gaming, just as you've seen it with Spotify and Netflix in other media businesses.”

HOW MUCH WOULD IT COST TO STREAM FIFA?

Right now, it's anyone's guess, but Evenden has suggested that it could cost in the region of $9.99 a month, which is just over £7.

He said: "That infrastructure barrier is still there, but it's shrinking very rapidly.

"And we think in the next couple of years, you'll see some major technological announcements that will prove to be commercially significant in the next three to five years.

"Right now if you want to play FIFA in the United States, it will cost you $460.

"You have to buy the game; you have to buy the console. In a streaming world, it could be $9.99 a month.

“The commercial details have to be worked out, but whatever number it ends up at is very much less than $460. So that extends your market, because all you need locally is literally a smart TV."

