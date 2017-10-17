Why George Nsimbe was shoved aside by Tusker

An elaborate interview with a local media house in which he emphasized the need to work with 'younger players' next season was the chief reason George Nsimbe was shoved out at Tusker, Goal understands.

The Ugandan trainer, who is commonly referred to as 'Best' in his homeland owing to comparisons with former England international George Best, has been frozen out of the first team until the end of the season.

This decision was communicated to the players by the club's long serving CEO Charles Obiny after Tuesday's training session.

Nsimbe was already facing pressure from the club's management over perceived below par results this season, with the team having put up a week title defence, besides suffering early elimination from both the domestic Cup (GOtv Shield) and Caf Champions League.