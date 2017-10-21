Why Jack Wilshere has the 'cojones' Arsenal need to succeed

It was four years to the day on Thursday since Jack Wilshere linked up with Olivier Giroud for the quintessential ‘Wengerball’ goal against Norwich.

The delicate, one-touch move was the kind of goal Arsene Wenger has dreamt about for years and one which should have propelled the England midfielder to stardom for both club and country. Wilshere ran the Arsenal midfield when he first broke through into the team and if it wasn’t for a series of reoccurring injuries and an unfortunate leg break, he would have almost certainly been a regular fixture in the centre of midfield for Wenger’s men.

Wilshere’s second half performance against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday brought back memories of the youngster who dominated in midfield against Xavi and Iniesta in 2011. The 25-year-old played an integral part in Arsenal’s victory amid the hostile surroundings of the Ratjko Mitic Stadium, once again proving that he’s ready to play regularly for Arsenal in the Premier League and not solely figure in the European competition which has been used to give fringe players a first team opportunity.

