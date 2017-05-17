Why Jerry Santo is highly regarded at Posta Rangers

The mailmen are the only unbeaten side this season and coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has revealed to Goal reason behind the good form

Posta Rangers have surprised many by their impressive run in the Kenyan Premier League this season.

With eleven matches played, the team is lying in the second position on the 18-team table with 23 points, two behind leaders Gor Mahia. The mailmen are the only side yet to taste defeat and coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo feels the difference has been made by one Jerry Santo.

"Each and every player has done his part to ensure the club is doing well in the league, from the goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders to strikers. Players are doing the best they can in training and during match days; but there is one player, who I feel has been an asset to us this season," Omollo revealed to Goal on Wednesday.

"Jerry (Santo) has been exceptional, he has been the main reason why we have been doing well. He shields the defense, makes our midfield lively and co-ordinates well with our attackers. His leadership skills on the pitch are on point and that is the main reason why he has been our star man so far this season."

The mailmen will play away to Ulinzi Stars in another league clash this weekend, hoping to continue with their fine run.