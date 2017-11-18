Why a largely meaningless fight with Horacio Garcia could be the defining bout of Carl Frampton’s career

Of all the stars to emerge in British boxing over the past ten years, Carl Frampton has perhaps been the most intriguing. A former amateur star, Frampton made his professional debut in June 2009, and has become a two-weight world champion and a genuine Irish inspiration. Under the managerial and training tutelage of Barry and Shane McGuigan, Frampton moved through the ranks quickly and ruthlessly, defeating all put in front of him.

The Commonwealth super bantamweight title was followed by European success, before Frampton became IBF world champion in September 2014 by outclassing Kiko Martinez for the second time. And the wins just kept coming, including a domestic destruction of Scott Quigg, before Frampton took the undefeated record of Leo Santa Cruz in July 2016, earning a second world title in the higher featherweight weight class.

Take a picture of Frampton at that time and you would have assumed you were looking at a man on top of the world. But boxing is the most fickle of sports, and things soon began to unravel for the Irish star. A narrow loss in the rematch with Santa Cruz was no disgrace, but when Frampton was last scheduled to fight against Andres Gutierrez in July, everything changed.

Firstly, Frampton missed weight for the first time in his career. That was telling in itself because despite his immense confidence, Frampton has long been a diligent professional. And then, the night before the fight, Gutierrez slipped in the shower at his hotel and broke several teeth. The fight was called off, and Belfast had to find something else to do that Saturday evening.

Shortly after Gutierrez-gate, Frampton broke from both the McGuigan’s who had guided him for so many years. Allegations of money fizzled through the boxing air, but seemingly unperturbed, Frampton found a new promoter in Frank Warren and a new trainer in Jamie Moore. Tonight he makes his long-awaited comeback in Belfast against Horacio Garcia, a Mexican gatekeeper in the featherweight division.