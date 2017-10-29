Why Lewis Hamilton's gift also curses him to be sport's most under-appreciated champion

How good is Lewis Hamilton? I don’t really know, and to be honest you probably don’t either. Not unless you’ve sat in that cockpit and squeezed the throttle and felt that immense, godly power rising out the floor, rattling your insides, fondling your sphincter. Not unless you’ve taken Eau Rouge at full whack and felt the G-forces ripping you to shreds. Not unless you’ve taken fractionally the wrong line into a corner and felt the sickening thud, the dreadful crunch of metal, the terrifying feeling of spinning, and spinning, and spinning, and not really knowing whether these blurry, swivelling vistas will be your last glimpses of Earth.

To become Formula One world champion, as Lewis Hamilton has just done for the fourth time, you need to conquer 20 circuits and 19 other drivers over eight months. But most importantly of all, you need to conquer your own survival instinct, which would probably much rather you had a nice lie down on the sofa in front of Bake Off. The judgement to know when to push and when to sit; the genius to spot the line that nobody else is taking; the red-blooded nerve to brake just a millisecond later than the guy behind you; the intuition and sophistication to understand what your car is telling you, as plainly as if it were speaking into your ear.

The bare facts of Hamilton’s triumph are impressive enough. Having trailed Sebastian Vettel by 25 points after his qualifying nightmare in Monaco, he has wrapped up the title with two races to spare after a breathtakingly dominant autumn. You could put it down to his new vegan diet, a revived relationship with Toto Wolff at Mercedes, or the exemplary engine and tyre management that has seen him go 23 races without a retirement.

But the truth of it, one suspects, is slightly more commonplace. Hamilton is simply the most talented driver in the sport at the moment. At times during this season, some have been tempted to offer even higher praise. Wolff believes he may be the greatest ever one day. Felipe Massa believes he is already on a par with Schumacher and Senna. Add to that the fact that Hamilton has become only the fourth driver in history to record three grand slams in a single season, after Alberto Ascari, Nigel Mansell and Jim Clark. Schumacher never did it. Nor did Fangio or Senna.