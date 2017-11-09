Why Ligue 1 succeeds with youngsters where the Premier League fails - Silvestre

Mikael Silvestre believes that France have a great deal more success of bringing young players through than England simply because their youngsters are afforded game time at the top level.

France have seen a raft of talented youngsters break into Ligue 1 teams in recent years, with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele just two of the players to have flourished in the top flight before rapidly establishing themselves as world stars.

While the former Arsenal and Manchester United defender also pointed to the quality of academies in his homeland, he feels that the defining difference between the nations is how they are able to integrate their young players into their squads.

"In France, when young players reach 18 or 19 they can play in Ligue 1," Silvestre told Goal.

"In the Premier League, they have no chance to play in the first team before they reach 22-23. They go on loan here, they go on loan there and there's no space for them in the first team.

