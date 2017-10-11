Why Liverpool are conceding too many big chances this season and why it matters

The last time Liverpool played at home, before they host Manchester United this Saturday, was when Burnley came to Anfield on 16 September. It felt like Burnley might be on a hiding to nothing: they only took seven away points in the 2016-17 season, the second worst record in the division. And Liverpool, in their last home league game, had beaten Arsenal 4-0.

But Burnley went to Anfield with confidence and a plan. The players knew that whatever happened in the game, at one point the Liverpool defence would switch off, especially if some pressure was applied against them. When that happened, Burnley would be presented with a golden chance, not a marginal one. They just had to take it.

Sure enough Liverpool dominated the match, but the first time Burnley went forward they scored. They hit a diagonal which Robbie Brady beat Trent Alexander-Arnold to. Chris Wood won the second ball, as Ragnar Klavan charged towards him and Joel Matip. That left a huge space in the box and a simple finish for Scott Arfield. Liverpool soon equalised and continued to batter Burnley, eventually racking up 35 shots. But Burnley had their goal and they nearly even got a second, as Ben Mee’s late header was cleared off the line.

It was a hugely frustrating afternoon but not an atypical one. There was a similar story on 1 October at St James’ Park when Liverpool again dominated the game but drew 1-1. Again, the one chance they gave up, this time to Joselu, was a golden one, with the Liverpool defenders desperately far apart. He took it and Liverpool drew again.

Those two games teach a lesson, a lesson that bodes ill for Liverpool’s game with United. For a team that plays on the front foot and likes to take the initiative, Liverpool concede far too many big chances. Teams know about Liverpool’s initial press, but as Burnley and Newcastle showed, once the initial press is beaten, Liverpool’s defending in their own half is so bad that there will always be big gaps and big chances.