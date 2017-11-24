Why Man City are yet to see the best of 'bargain' Bernardo Silva

Manchester City were very pleased with themselves at the start of the summer. Within days of the end of last season they had agreed deals for two key figures in the Pep Guardiola revolution, and they were letting people know about it.

Were it not for a journalist happening to board the same flight to Manchester as Bernardo Silva, City would have had the bonus of becoming the first club in years to pull off a major transfer without the press getting wind of it.

Given most major deals become very public sagas months before completion, it was a disappointment for the club that they could not #announcesilva completely out of the blue on a Friday evening.

But they were still very pleased themselves. With Silva in the bag, they quickly reached a breakthrough in their pursuit of Benfica goalkeeper Ederson, and were it not for a paperwork issue he would've signed the other side of the weekend. Not a bad start to a crucial transfer window, and certainly a statement of intent.

Yet it was the money spent that most pleased City officials. They were keen to point out that Silva cost just £43 million, which did seem a little low for one of Europe's brightest prospects, even a couple of months before Neymar blew up the market. And although eyebrows were raised at Ederson's £35m fee, making him the second costliest goalkeeper in history, City were telling people they had secured two 'bargains'.

That did come back to bite them a couple of months down the line; Spurs chairman Daniel Levy got wind of what he deemed to be boasting on City's part, and effectively told them, 'if £35m for a young goalkeeper with fewer than 100 senior games under his belt is a bargain, then what's Kyle Walker worth to you?'. After Dani Alves' snub made the situation all the more tricky for City, Levy managed to get £54m out of them. Monaco saw the Walker fee and quickly demanded similar for Benjamin Mendy, so perhaps lessons need to be learned behind the scenes.