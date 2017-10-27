Why Manchester United's season is in danger of grinding to a halt

What exactly is the matter at Manchester United? Could it be that things are starting to unravel for Jose Mourinho?

There have been reports of a sour atmosphere off the field while a furious Mourinho publicly hung his players out to dry after the defeat at Huddersfield.

And there have been signs on the field of a malaise going right back to the win at Southampton a month ago.

After scoring at 16 times in their first five games, including four against West Ham, Swansea and Everton, United struggled at St Mary's, grinding out a 1-0 win with a scrappy display.

Another four-goal haul followed against a woeful Crystal Palace, but a goalless draw at Liverpool - a performance so lacking in ambition that Mourinho is still coming in for criticism, particularly given the way Tottenham took Liverpool apart last week - preceded a first loss of the season at the John Smith's Stadium.

Injuries have, of course, played their part. According to PhysioRoom.com, at the time of writing United have more injuries than any other side in the Premier League. The losses of Eric Bailly in defence and Paul Pogba in midfield have been particularly noticeable, but a club of United's riches, having spent what they did on new recruits this summer, should be able to contend rather better than they have done with a few absentees. Anyway, it's further forward that the real problems are being endured.

United had at least 12 attempts in each of the first five games of the season, but have managed tallies of just seven, three and six in three of their last four games, with the Palace win the exception.

Having averaged seven shots on target per game over their first five Premier League matches of the season, they have mustered just 3.8 per game in their last four, with that skewed somewhat by the seven they managed against Crystal Palace. Their two most recent performances have brought just four shots on target and only one goal.

Graphic: What's happened to Man Utd? More

Mourinho will point to those injuries and a failure to sign his top targets in the summer as he gets his excuses in, but that does not take away from the fact that a midfield containing Martial, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nemanja Matic, in a team spearheaded by Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku should really be able to find a solution to the gross ineptitude of their recent attacking performances.

Pogba may be the man that makes this team tick and Bailly may be the glue that holds the defence together, but United have one of the most successful managers in Premier League history at the helm and he really should have something up his sleeve other than parking the bus at Anfield.

United had just one shot on target at Anfield Credit: Getty images More

Each of their poor results has come on the road, as too was the laboured display at Benfica that was won by a freak goal conceded by the Champions League's youngest-ever goalkeeper. The hope for fans will be that returning to Old Trafford this weekend will bring a return to the Untied way that they had hinted at earlier this season.

But could it be that their big home wins were mere false dawns and weren't in fact indicative of a return to the Manchester United of old?

Each was against shockingly off-colour opposition and each was sugar-coated with at least one late goal. United have scored nine goals after the 80th minute in Premier League games this season - at least three more than every other side - but that is perhaps an indication of the strength of their substitutes against tiring legs than of a particularly effective first team.

United need to rediscover the form they were showing earlier in the season Credit: Getty images More

They may remain only five points behind Manchester City but United's recent results have seen them caught by Tottenham, piling extra weight on their meeting this Saturday lunchtime.

But while Mauricio Pochettino continues to mould his Tottenham team into so much more than the sum of their parts, there remains an overwhelming feeling that United are capable of much more than they have delivered this season, and no more so than over the past few weeks.

Winning a title requires ugly victories along the way, but Mourinho is in danger of seeing his team lose momentum. The home crowd will expect to see their team attack Spurs this weekend and something as simple as an attack-minded performance could have a galvanizing effect on the players he publicly shamed last week. Seemingly simple, it could be crucial for Mourinho to get United's season back on track.