Why the modern business of boxing is stopping Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder becoming a reality

During five years in the Seventies four of the finest heavyweight boxers ever gathered in any epoch fought each other ten times in exotic locations in fights that shortened careers and created history.

Each of the men survived, each scarred for life, adored forever for their bravery and they left behind in fights at an African dawn, in the raging Caribbean sun and inside the blood-stained walls of the boxing citadels in New York enough of their souls that they would never be the same again.

Boxing has always been about sacrifice and that is what makes the men we adore special.

Muhammad Ali was in seven of the fights, Joe Frazier five, George Foreman and Ken Norton four each during a decade of unequalled brilliance by the big men that defined the sport. Three of the four are now dead and it has become increasingly unnecessary to divide up the spoils by remembering the winners and losers from their fights.

The quartet were also surrounded throughout the Seventies by exceptional and often forgotten or neglected heavyweights, men that added to the decade’s position of excellence and men that have been allowed to slip away to early deaths or virtual obscurity.

“I grew up looking at these guys and thinking I hope they are retired when I turn pro,” joked Gerry Cooney in Las Vegas a day or so before the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight; Cooney beat a succession of them by 1980 when he was a fighting beast.

Ron Lyle killed two men, served time and terrorised the division and Earnie Shavers, still acknowledged as the hardest puncher in history, mixed with the finest before landing on the doors in Liverpool. Jerry Quarry at the start of the decade and Larry Holmes at the end are contrasting sentinels, bruised witnesses to the carnage these men were capable of.

Joe Bugner is right in their company, arguably the most underrated British boxer in history; his truly savage twelve-round brawl in 1973 with Frazier in London is too often ignored when we praise modern British heavyweights.

Frazier fought Bugner to a standstill, the fight taking place a few months after Frazier lost his world title to Foreman in Jamaica and a few months before the rematch with Ali at Madison Square Garden. This way of doing business has gone forever at any weight.

