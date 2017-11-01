Why it is no surprise that Jose Mourinho did not let Romelu Lukaku take the Manchester United penalty

Romelu Lukaku has not scored a goal in six Manchester United games. His barren run dates back to the 0-0 stalemate at Anfield in mid-October. Before that, there was a late tap-in on an otherwise difficult day against Crystal Palace and before that, a confident, commanding brace at CSKA Moscow.

Against Benfica on Tuesday night, the striker lacked any of the swagger on display in Moscow. He look zapped, meeting the ball awkwardly and spurning the few opportunities that came his way, but he could have made a return to the scoresheet had his manager allowed him to take a 78th minute penalty, United’s second of the match.

Lukaku had the ball in his hands almost as soon as substitute Marcus Rashford, fouled by Benfica’s Andreas Samaris, had rose to his feet but Jose Mourinho was insistent on the sidelines. He wanted it to be handed to someone else.

Many managers would see this scenario as an ideal opportunity to boost the confidence of an out-of-sorts striker but Mourinho, evidently, did not. His decision to give Daley Blind the responsibility to score from the spot provoked questions in the post-match press conference.

“I don't understand why everyone asks me the same,” the United manager said in response. “I'm paid to take decisions good or bad. In the first half, the decision was bad because the player I chose to take the penalty [Anthony Martial] missed. In the second half I made another decision.”

That was as far as Mourinho’s explanation went. It was hardly an endorsement of a player who, just a day earlier, he had described as “untouchable”; one who he felt had to protect from unfair criticism due to his recent struggles to find the net.

Yet while a cheap goal may have lightened Lukaku’s mood and the snub could well damage his morale, the decision to stop him taking the penalty tied in with what Mourinho has said about the striker time and time again in recent months: Lukaku’s contribution should not be measured in the number of goals he scores.