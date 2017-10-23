Why I played Aurier against Salah - Pochettino reveals

The Argentine tactician deployed the Cote d’Ivoire right-back against the dangerous winger to reduce his impact in the demolition of the Kops

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino has lifted the lid on the reason why he deployed Serge Aurier against Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah.

Spurs completely outclassed Jurgen Klopp’s men in Sunday’s English Premier League clash at Wembley Stadium, handing them a 4-1 defeat.

And Pochettino, who opted for a 5-3-2 formation against the attacking Reds, played Aurier in an unfamiliar left-back role to nullify the threat of the Egypt international, who would still go on to net with the scoreline 2-0 in favour of the the hosts.

But goals from Dele Alli and a second from Harry Kane would seal the tie for the Lilywhites, after Heung-min Son had doubled their lead earlier.

And the Argentine tactician has admitted that he played the former PSG right-back out of position to contain his pacy African counterpart.

“That is up to you whether [playing Aurier on the left] was forced,” Pochettino said after the game.

“If you play in some ways, it works sometimes.

“Salah is a player who is playing on the right, always going on his left, running. Serge (Aurier) is fast and strong, his right, he can play in that position like at PSG.

“We won, we are so happy, the credit is for the players, they played very well.”