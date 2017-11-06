Why your Premier League club's season could be decided in the next 11 games

There have been 11 rounds of fixtures, or 'gameweeks' as the Premier League is fond of calling them, so far this season; 110 games played over 87 days since Arsenal's last-gasp win over Leicester City on 11 August opened the new campaign. As far as scheduling goes in English football, that is about as sane as it gets, but the next few weeks and months will be an entirely different proposition.

Once the current international break is over, the next 11 rounds – almost 30 per cent of the entire season - will be played in just 47 days, starting on 18 November and ending on 3 January. All 20 top-flight clubs will play a league fixture, on average, every four days. If that sounds hectic but ultimately workable, remember there are also Champions League, Europa League and EFL Cup commitments to consider.

Take Chelsea as an example. Antonio Conte's side cannot let their foot off the pedal in the Champions League just yet following last week's defeat in Rome, with two group games remaining against Qarabag and Atletico Madrid. Then, on 20 December, a weakened side is likely to line up against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. Altogether, with the added Premier League workload on top, Chelsea have two games a week every week until at least 7 January, FA Cup third round weekend.

A busy Christmas schedule is one of English football's traditions and one that is fervently defended, but rarely has it been quite so chaotic as this year. Last season may have had “the most uneven Christmas schedule in 20 years” according to Arsene Wenger, but it featured a mere nine rounds of fixtures in the same period. The year before, there was just eight. Generally, schedulers have stuck to eight or nine rounds over the years; 11 is unprecedented.