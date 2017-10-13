Why the return of Manuel Lanzini could kickstart West Ham's season

In the corridors of a rain-soaked Vicarage Road in February, after his West Ham United side had played out an unremarkable 1-1 draw with Watford, Slaven Bilic was asked a nondescript question about Manuel Lanzini and almost burst into song.

“He is a top-class player,” Bilic effused. “And he likes to take responsibility. He came from River Plate in Buenos Aires - it’s massive. And when he was 19 they gave him the number 10 [shirt].”

Bilic’s praise never quite made it to press, but Lanzini did not have to wait long to see his name up in lights. A strong end to the season followed, in which the Argentine excelled despite the added pressure on his shoulders after Dimitri Payet returned to Marseille.

Lanzini’s form led to a summer of fevered transfer speculation as Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and even Barcelona were all reported to have shown an interest in whisking him away from the London Stadium.

To West Ham’s relief, he stayed put, ready to begin a new campaign as the fulcrum of an attack bolstered by the signings of Marko Arnautovic from Stoke and Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen. Then came a knee injury and Lanzini was limited to just 45 minutes against Newcastle United before he emerged from the bench in their last league game, at home to Swansea.

Without him, West Ham have looked as devoid of imagination and attacking fluency as they did in the darkest days of last season, when the fan violence in their new home was stoked by the team’s turgid performances on the pitch.

Bilic’s side were so disjointed against Swansea that he admitted afterwards that they deserved to be booed at half-time. Indeed, the first real cheer from the home supporters came when Lanzini was introduced to the fray after an hour. A mazy dribble or two and a series of quickfire passes later, West Ham scored a late winner through Diafra Sakho.

Speaking this week, West Ham’s Declan Rice said Lanzini “changes everything for the team on the pitch”. And last week Pablo Zabaleta told the Daily Star: “We have been missing Manu so far this season and he’s probably the only player we have to create, and at least to keep the ball a little bit more.”

Statistically, Lanzini’s influence on this West Ham side is telling. They score more goals, have more shots and pass the ball better in games he starts.

Since August 2015, West Ham have won 39 per cent of all the games Lanzini has started, compared to 29 per cent when he has not. They also have a passing accuracy of 66 per cent in the final third of the pitch with him, compared to 63 per cent without. In short, it is Lanzini that makes them tick.

And, on paper at least, Lanzini’s return should provide encouragement for Hernandez, who has spent much of the season either isolated up front or marooned on the wing. With Lanzini’s vision and clever passing from midfield, Hernandez will be justifiably expecting the sort of service on which he thrives.

Lanzini’s return could hardly have been better timed. After picking up seven points in seven games, West Ham now face a run of fixtures in which they can realistically hope to kickstart a season that has begun so stodgily.

In many ways their points tally somewhat flatters their performances, with drab showings at home to Huddersfield and Swansea providing six points but little else to warm spirits in the cavernous London Stadium. With Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace as their next three opponents, and the creator-in-chief back in the side, it is time for that to change.

Asked before the international break if the victory over Swansea had come at the wrong time, Bilic said no. He instead made the point that two weeks without any league action would allow his recovering players, such as Pedro Obiang and Michail Antonio, to work towards full fitness.

The first player he named, though, was Lanzini, of whom he simply said: “You know how important he is to us”.