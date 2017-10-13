Why Sean Dyche is England's Diego Simeone

Burnley are punching well above their weight this season and sit sixth in the Premier League, having already beaten Chelsea (away) and drawn 1-1 with both Spurs (at Wembley) and Liverpool (also away). Arsenal areone point and one place above them in the table.

Sean Dyche's team are hard to beat and there are similarities with one of Europe's current great managers. Diego Simeone has transformed Atlético Madrid applying the same principles as Dyche, breaking La Liga's duopoly with a very un-Spanish style of play, taking a pragmatic approach that few managers in charge of such a massive club might.

Is it really so foolish to suggest Dyche is the Premier League's version of the man from Argentina?

Atlético Madrid press aggressively when close to their opponent's goal and drop deep in numbers when defending their own half. They compress the pitch, condense the middle, double up in wide areas and rely on individual flair to create scoring chances.

First and foremost, they are hard to beat. Simeone likes to minimise risk.

Burnley do exactly the same things with a different standard of player. The team defends as a unit but depends on individual skill - Simeone has the advantage of playing this energetic, aggressive, defensive style with some of the world's best creative players while Dyche squeezes goals out of New Zealand's Chris Wood.

This is Burnley's starting formation against Liverpool at Anfield - a 4-4-2, or 4-2-3-1 depending on how you interpret it.

Burnley's starting formation vs Liverpool More

In attacking phases, the two wide midfielders tuck inside the pitch to allow the full-backs to get forward, in defensive phases the midfield becomes a narrow five positioned close to the back four, with wide players doubling up to prevent crosses and to force the ball back inside, a system almost identical to how Atlético approach games.

Taking on the Go(a)liaths

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool could only manage a 1-1 draw against Burnley, made to constantly switch play and pass endlessly from left to right instead of forward.

“We deliberately got the ball and got it as far down their throat as we could because we felt it would be effective,” said Dyche after the 1-1 draw. “The general feeling around here is that they haven’t found a way of dealing with set pieces. So every time we got a set piece it went into their box - that is good game planning.”

The goal came from a long ball switched to Robbie Brady on the left wing. Dyche clearly suspected young Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold would lose the aerial battle against a stronger, more experienced forward.

Brady wins the header, sends it back into the middle and Wood attacks.

Brady heads towards Chris Wood More

Joel Matip makes a mess of clearing, allowing Wood to touch the ball on to Scott Arfield, who finishes low past Simon Mignolet.

Arfield attacks space to score vs Liverpool More

Simeone has his team play with the ball on the ground but Atlético Madrid start games by launching it forward to a cavalry charge of five, putting the team on the front foot from kick-off.

Atletico Madrid's kick-off vs Sevilla in 2017 More

Like Atlético, Burnley are disciplined, organised and strong. Crosses are routinely headed away and crucially, they are only ever really vulnerable if caught in transition. Everton struggled to create in a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in October. When gaps did appear, they were swiftly plugged.

As Burnley venture forward, they try to move the ball from the midfield two to the three in their 4-2-3-1 shape.

Burnley vs Everton More

But they lose control of the ball and Everton can break.

Burnley defence More

Oumar Niasse runs ahead but Everton can't get enough players forward quickly enough. Burnley's centre-backs are sitting deep to ensure pacy strikers can't run in behind and with Matthew Lowton (right-back) staying back too, they have a safety net, minimising risk.

Burnley back in position More

A few seconds later, the entire team is back in position and Ronald Koeman's unimaginative Everton have lost the chance to score. Idrissa Gueye's effort from distance is harmless.

Keeping possession against superior players

Atlético have far more talented individual players than most opponents and as a result, are able to keep the ball for longer. However, they aren't afraid to hit direct passes to get out of defence quickly. Similarly, Burnley aren't just a hit and hope team - as their goal against Everton in that 1-0 win showed.

After patiently building from the back, Steven Defour fires a pass into Wood, bypassing the midfield and taking Burnley several yards further forward into Everton's half.

Steven Defour More

Wood has to pass back to Brady, who looks for an option. Burnley have deliberately focused play down the right side here and Everton shift over to address this.

Brady and Wood More

It's a trap! Burnley have drawn their opposition to one side of the pitch to free up the other.

brady long ball More

Brady hits one of Burnley's classic long balls to switch play.

Stephen Ward More

Stephen Ward has attacked the space and suddenly Everton's defence is stretched and vulnerable. From this position, Ward has to cross, which means Burnley need someone in the area who can win a header.

Wood headers More

That's why Dyche signed Wood, who obliges and heads the ball to a team-mate. Burnley have Everton pinned back and nervous.

Burnley goal More

Ward is able to run in behind the Everton right-back again and squares the ball for Jeff Hendrick, who takes one touch and scores. It's a flowing move utilising Burnley's superior aerial ability and range of passing.

Making the most of a limited group

Dyche often feels the need to justify playing some fairly unattractive football, but what choice does he really have with the players at his disposal? Brady can hit near inch-perfect 50-yard passes into space for the full-back - why wouldn't you take advantage of that? Atlético Madrid have won the Europa League and reached two Champions League finals doing the same thing.

Imagine a well-drilled Arsenal defending aggressively, with Alexis Sánchez and Alexandre Lacazette the only players afforded freedom. It wouldn't be as pretty to watch but it would work. There is no right way to win a football match, after all.

Dyche hasn't had the chance to show what he can do on the big stage yet and Premier League clubs - especially ones as massive as Arsenal - don't like to take risks. Simeone made Atlético hard to beat and won the Europa League in his first season. Survival and chasing titles are two different things ... but would Dyche's similarly pragmatic approach really be that much of a risk?