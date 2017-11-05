Why Slaven Bilic is little more than a dead man walking at West Ham

On the page, it reads like fighting talk.

"I'm a strong man and a big believer in myself," he said. "I came so far, from a small county, first as a player, then as a manager. I'm very, very strong. I definitely don't feel a broken man."

The problem for Slaven Bilić was that he looked and sounded like one. Delivery matters just as much as content in football management and the Croatian bore a hangdog grimace that told you everything you needed to know about his own take on his West Ham future.

Some 45 minutes had passed since his side's capitulation at the hands of Liverpool and while the boos that rung around the London Stadium at the final whistle had long since faded, more sombre mood music had begun to play: whispers of P45s and David Moyes waiting in the wings.

"I don't know," was his assessment when asked whether he will be given time to turn things around, but he might be the only one.

We have been here before, of course: Bilić has clung to this job through so many crises that the skin of his teeth must be made of titanium. Yet while as recently as a fortnight ago, the feeling was that he would be given until the end of the season – chalk that down to some nebulous morality claim on West Ham's part – things look different after the twin horrors of that Crystal Palace collapse and yesterday's defeat.

Asked when he would speak to West Ham's owners, he replied: "When they call me." Turning his phone off for a few hours might now be his best bet for extending his tenure.

There is a temptation to feel some sympathy for Bilić. Certainly, considered in isolation, the crass individual errors that have blighted the season so far have been out of his hands. Michail Antonio's brainless dart into the box at Selhurst Park is the main attraction here, but there have been other lapses, many of them from players of greater experience.