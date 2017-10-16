Why the time is right for Eddie Jones to give Jamie George his first start and replace Dylan Hartley this autumn

Hidden among the Northampton Saints faithful in the Tetleys Stand at Franklin’s Gardens, England head coach Eddie Jones sat alone observing the numerous internationals in front of him attempting to stake a claim for a place in his squad for next month’s autumn internationals.

Front and centre of that line of players was Northampton Saints captain Dylan Hartley and his opposite number, the Saracens hooker Jamie George. Despite starting all three British and Irish Lions tests against New Zealand this summer, George is still yet to receive the England No 2 shirt from Jones, with the 26-year-old having to make do with 17 consecutive starts on the replacements’ bench.

If Sunday’s result at Northampton proved anything, it is that it’s time for Jones to make a change.

The Australian coach has stuck by Hartley for the last 22 months of his tenure due to his ability to lead the national team and set an example for those around him, something that cannot be questioned given the back-to-back Six Nations championship triumphs, the 2017 Grand Slam and winning 20 of the 21 matches that he has led.

But while Hartley has been holding on to the jersey, George has been taking an axe to his door in an effort to force his way into the squad. The continuous back-up role that he has had to play has been justified up until now due to England’s record and Jones’s desire to have a natural leader in the side, but with a Lions starting jersey and consecutive Champions Cup triumphs under his belt, this autumn is the perfect time to blood George as an international starter.

Jones has already hinted that he will rotate certain players and positions this autumn when England take on Argentina, Australia and Samoa in November, with most of those likely to be the Lions players that have been put under a huge expectation to return to the rigours of club rugby just weeks after returning from New Zealand. Hartley could also be given a rest though, having led a young England side to an impressive 2-0 victory in Argentina before suffering a hand injury early this season.