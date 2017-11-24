Why a tricky winger like Wilfried Zaha could be the final piece in Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs jigsaw

We are more than three months into the Premier League season, and talk of Tottenham Hotspur's form at their temporary abode Wembley has subsided. The vexatious 'curse' that supposedly plagued them at the national stadium is no more, with victories against Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and most notably Real Madrid laying it to rest. A 'home' fixture against managerless West Bromwich Albion then, should be the perfect game to banish memories of a north London derby defeat. Well, perhaps not.

Tottenham's matches at Wembley can be divided into two categories: games in which they gave the ball to their opponents, and game in which their opponents gave the ball to them. The heralded Champions League wins and 4-1 demolition of Liverpool are the former: 10 goals scored, three conceded and average possession of 35%. Home draws with Swansea and Burnley, and a frustrating home defeat against Chelsea are the latter: two goals scored, three conceded and an average possession of 67%. Laboured 1-0 wins over Bournemouth and Crystal Palace were also games in which Spurs monopolised the football.

The timing of the first goal, absentees on each day and general variance have to be taken into account, but Spurs are certainly developing a taste for counter-attacking football. Even at the Emirates last weekend, Spurs enjoyed 58% possession - though they were trying to retrieve a two-goal deficit. However, a striking feature of that match was that they never really threatened a comeback once Arsenal sat off and ceded the ball to them. With all that possession, their Expected Goals total was around 0.6 - their lowest in any league game this season.

Tottenham making hard work of breaking down deep-lying defences is not a fresh development. The seven-point gap to Champions Chelsea last season can be accounted for by rueful away draws at West Brom, Bournemouth and Sunderland and notably, their 1-0 loss to West Ham at the London Stadium.