Why Ugandan international Khalid Aucho's proposed Orlando Pirates move fell through

The midfield maestro was hoping to make his return to the PSL following a short stint in Europe

Ugandan international Khalid Aucho's his proposed move to Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates has reportedly fallen through.

The 24-year-old player, who is currently a free agent, has been linked with the Buccaneers since the Winter Transfer Window closed nearly three weeks ago.

Aucho attracted interest from Pirates, who now under the guidance of Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic. The Serbian tactician coached the midfielder during the his tenure as Uganda head coach.

According to the latest reports, the hard-working player was expecting the Soweto giants to offer him a 'straight deal' (no trial).

However, it is said that the Bucs management insisted that the player should be assessed by the club's technical team at their training ground, Rand Stadium, in Johannesburg, before they could decide whether to sign him or not.

The former Red Star Belgrade midfielder, who played for Serbian club OFK Beograd on loan between March and May 2017, was part of the Uganda team that faced Egypt in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

The player is believed to have turned down Pirates' trial stint offer and he is reportedly back in his home country where he's likely to join a local team on a short-term deal.

Aucho, who was also linked with Egyptian football powerhouse, Zamalek, had a short unsuccessful spell with PSL outfit Baroka FC last season.

He made seven appearances in all competitions for Bakgaga, before parting ways with the club midway through the campaign.