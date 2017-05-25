Why Wikki Tourist settled for Bala Nikyu - Baba Jada

The Bauchi Elephants boss sheds light on why the former Katsina United handler was preferred to lead his side's resurgence

Wikki Tourists chairman, Auwalu Baba Jada reveals the choice of Bala Nikyu as head coach of the club was based on his previous success.

Nikyu replaced Mohammed Babaganaru as the Bauchi Elephants coach before the league's restart. And started his reign with a 3-0 home victory over Abia Warriors on Sunday.

"When I took over, I had to settle down for coach Bala Nikyu because at that point in time he was the best grassroots coach we had at hand," Auwalu told Goal.

"I recalled when he was the chief coach under coach Ladan Bosso then. Despite Bosso was away with the national team, Nikyu did well with team and qualified us to the continental.

"We have no regrets making him the coach. I hope to give him all the support because we believe he has the capacity to help the team finish as high as possible."

And on replacing Isa Matori as Wikki Tourists' chairman, Auwalu said: "It is not a surprise to me becoming chairman of Wikki Tourist. I’ve been in the team for years.

"I started as a team manager before becoming a board member and now the chairman of the club after being acting chairman for some time.

"All in football is firstly about commitment, giving a level playing ground to everyone working in the team and motivating the players to perform better.

"I want to deliver on my task and winning against Abia Warriors was no doubt a good beginning for everyone at the club. We will surely maintain it," he concluded.