Wie thanks Ottawa medics after emergency appendectomy

Michelle Wie thanked medical staff and enjoyed a mood-lifting doughnut on Monday, 24 hours on from having surgery to remove her appendix.

A smiling Michelle Wie gave thanks to the staff at the Ottawa Hospital and expressed her eagerness to make a swift return after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Wie was forced to withdraw from the LPGA's Canadian Pacific Women's Open on Sunday. As the final round took place, she was admitted to hospital for surgery.

On Monday, the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram: "My appendix is successfully out of my body!! Been a super scary and painful 24 hours but I really want to take a moment to thank the medical staff here in Ottawa for making me feel comfortable throughout the whole process.

"And a huge thank you to all my friends and fans who reached out to me yesterday to check up on me and to wish me a speedy recovery.

"I will be back to playing as soon as the doctors clear me to play!! Can't wait."

After a stressful Sunday, Wie found an excellent way to lift her spirits on Monday – enjoying a doughnut in her hospital bed.