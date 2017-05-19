Wigan's newest fan Holyfield breaks news of three fresh contracts

He tweeted them in error last week, but Evander Holyfield was entrusted with breaking some big news on Wigan Warriors' behalf on Friday.

Wigan Warriors made the most of Evander Holyfield's Twitter faux pas by allowing the boxing legend to announce three new contract signings at the Super League champions.

Last weekend, Holyfield tweeted Wigan in error, as he attempted to lend his support to the Golden State Warriors' NBA playoff campaign.

That prompted a good-humoured response from the Super League outfit, who then enlisted their newest fan to confirm the news of a trio of new deals at the DW Stadium.

Liam Farrell, Joel Tomkins and Taulima Tautai have all agreed fresh terms, with Holyfield breaking the news on Twitter around 45 minutes before any confirmation was posted on Wigan's official website.

"I know I tweeted @wiganwarriorsrl in error on Sunday but this is no mistake. L Farrell, J Tomkins & T Tautai have all signed new contracts!" Holyfield posted.

"Good luck @WiganWarriorsRL ! Ready to watch the @WiganWarriorsRL this year!"

Farrell has committed his future to Wigan until 2022, while Tautai will stay on until 2020 and Tomkins' new contract ties him until 2019, with the option for a further year.