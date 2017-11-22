Wigan's two-goal Colclough makes mad dash to witness birth of son...in full kit!

Ryan Colclough scored twice for Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, but more pressing matters prevented him getting a hat-trick.

Many people have had to make the mad dash to the hospital to witness the birth of their child, but Wigan Athletic's Ryan Colclough was in such a rush that he did not even have time to change out of his kit.

The 22-year-old winger enjoyed an evening to remember as he scored twice in the Lactics' 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, a result that leaves them just one point behind leaders Shrewsbury Town in League One.

But, while the rest of his team-mates had time to savour the points and shower down after an emphatic victory, Colclough was substituted in the 60th minute to allow time for him to attend the birth of his child.

And Colclough, still dressed in all his Wigan finery, made it to the hospital, with the club posting a picture of him holding his newborn son on Twitter.

Wigan assistant Leam Richardson said: "As soon as the second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

"We're all men, we're all individuals. Some of the players wouldn't have gone, they'd be still in the dressing room now."