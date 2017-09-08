Wigan go third with late show at Hull

Anthony Gelling marked his 100th Wigan Warriors' appearance in Super League with a brace as they beat Hull FC 30-22 to go third.

Defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors scored two tries in the last four minutes to move into third in the table with a 30-22 win over Hull FC.

Hull played with 12 men for almost an hour after seeing Liam Watts sent off in the 22nd minute for elbowing Michael McIlorum and fought back brilliantly from 20-6 down to lead by two points with eight minutes left.

But Anthony Gelling, making his 100th Super League appearance for the Warriors, restored Wigan's advantage before George Williams made sure of victory.

Wigan led 8-6 at the interval and Gelling's first try and one from Tom Davies put them seemingly in command.

However, Sika Manu and Jamie Shaul crossed for Hull before Mahe Fonua went over for his second. Yet the contest ended in heartbreak for Hull as the Warriors' late rally saw them leapfrog the east-Yorkshire club and Wakefield Trinity into third.

Elsewhere, League Leaders' Shield winners Castleford Tigers easily won the top-of-the-table clash with second-placed Leeds Rhinos 38-24.

Five of Castleford's six tries came in the first half and the Tigers led 30-6 at half-time, leaving the Rhinos with too much to do despite three converted second-half scores.