Wiggins blasts 'malicious witch hunt'

Bradley Wiggins spoke out after the conclusion of a UK Anti-Doping investigation on Wednesday.

Tour de France winner and multiple Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins blasted the "malicious witch hunt" he claims to have been subjected to during a now closed UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) investigation.

UKAD announced on Wednesday that it would not press any charges after concluding an investigation into a 'mystery' medical package delivered to Wiggins during the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine, when he raced for Team Sky.

The anti-doping body said it was unable to discover what was in a jiffy bag sent to Team Sky during the race six years ago and while Wiggins was glad the case had been closed, he was less than impressed with how it had played out.

"I welcome UKAD's confirmation that no anti-doping charges are to be brought," the 37-year-old said in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

"It has always been the case that no such charges could be brought against me as no anti-doping violations took place.

"I am pleased that this has finally been confirmed publicly, but there are a large number of questions regarding the investigation which I feel remain unanswered.

"This period of time has been a living hell for me and my family, full of innuendo and speculation. At times it has felt nothing less than a malicious witch hunt."

Wiggins also criticised the way UKAD worded its statement, which he felt stopped short of entirely exonerating him.

"To say I am disappointed by some of the comments made by Ukad this morning is an understatement," added Wiggins. "No evidence exists to prove a case against me and in all other circumstances this would be an unqualified finding of innocence."