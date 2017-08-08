Wikki Tourists draw a morale booster, says Enugu Rangers' Silas

The Flying Antelopes player is upbeat about their chances of staying up in the topflight following their result in Bauchi

Enugu Rangers winger, Bright Silas is confident their draw in Sunday's tie against Wikki Tourists will act as a morale booster in their quest to remain in the elite division at the end of the season.

Chinedu Onyelonu cancelled Silas' opener to force the Flying Antelopes to settle for a share of the spoils at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

“The result in Bauchi was what we expected. We need as many points as possible to ensure that we do not go on relegation. Rangers belong to the premier league and the draw we got against Wikki will boost our morale ahead of the weekend tie with Sunshine Stars,” Silas told Goal.

“We fought with all we had and we are grateful to God that he rewarded our hard work in Bauchi. We can’t continue to celebrate the draw because we have other matches remaining and nothing has been cast I stone regarding our stay in the premier league at the end of the season. We must continue with preparations for the rest of our matches.

“Sunshine Stars are another tough side we must tread with caution against. The tie involving them this weekend must be taken seriously and we must be ready to fight till the end of the match if we want to pick the three points,” Silas added.

Rangers are 15th in the league log with 43 points from 33 matches.