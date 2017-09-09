Wikki Tourists must win Gombe United, says Mustapha

The Bauchi Elephants are in danger of crashing out of the Nigeria topflight, but the defender is hoping for a win against Manu Garba's men to stay up

Wikki Tourists skipper, Ibrahim Mustapha says his side must win against Gombe United to raise their chances of escaping relegation at the Pantami Stadium.

Bala Nikyu's side are 17th in the log with 50 points, having defeated leaders Plateau United to ease their relegation fears, but needs at least a win over the Savannah Scorpions to stay afloat.

And the former youth international insists his side are not under any pressure for deliver the three points against Manu Garba's men, but assures they will not disappoint.

"There is hunger and determination with us as players going up against Gombe United on Saturday," Mustapha told Goal.

"It is a must-win match for us because if we want to play in the league next season, then we have to beat them.

"We are well prepared - psychologically, spiritually and physically because we also know it is a derby match. We know it won't be easy," he continued.

"We know they are already relegated and they want us to go down with them. But we will do everything to win and escape relegation.

"The people and government of Bauchi state are behind us. We are determined to make sure we win In Gombe to ensure we stay up and avoid relegation.

"Personally, I'm not under any pressure as the captain, even though it is a must win match and my teammates are not as well because the fans and management have given us all the encouragement necessary. And we hope not to disappoint them."