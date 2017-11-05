Wilder destroys Stiverne, challenges Joshua

It took less than three minutes for Deontay Wilder to knock out Bermane Stiverne in their WBC heavyweight title fight.

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title and unbeaten record after an incredible first-round knockout of Bermane Stiverne in New York Saturday.

Stiverne had been the only fighter to ever push Wilder (39-0) the distance, but he was unable to last three minutes at the Barclays Center.

Wilder initially landed a huge left-right combination to the face of Stiverne, who was never able to recover from the blow.

Stiverne tried – knocked down once more by another big right hand – and a final flurry from Wilder with seconds remaining in the round ended the bout.

The American is now 39-0 with 38 knockouts, and he wants to face WBA, IBF and IBO champion Anthony Joshua (20-0) next.

"I've been waiting on that fight for a long time now," Wilder told Showtime in an in-ring interview.

"I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge? I've been waiting for a long time, I know I'm the champion, I know I'm the best. Are you up for the test?"

Stiverne (25-3-1) had taken Wilder the distance in January 2015, but the 39-year-old never came close to doing so again.