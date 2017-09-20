Wilfried Bony likely to start against Watford, claims Swansea's Clement

Having impressed against Reading in the English League Cup, the Cote d'Ivoire forward is expected to be handed a starter's role against the Hornets

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has disclosed that Wilfried Bony could be handed a starting role when his men face Watford on Saturday.

Since his return from Manchester City during the transfer window, the 28-year-old has made two substitute appearances for the Liberty Stadium outfit against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Vitesse striker saw 81 minutes of action on Tuesday night in the Swans 2-0 victory over Reading in the third round of the English League cup after getting 60 minutes for the U-23 side.

And his manager believes he has proven his fitness and could be up from the start for the visit of Watford to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

“He did well to last as long as he did. I was surprised,” Clement told club website.

“His fitness is good and he will be in contention for this weekend.

“The players who came in did well. That’s what we want,”