Wilfried Bony promises to rediscover his goalscoring form and lead Swansea to Premier League safety

Wilfried Bony has pledged to rediscover his goalscoring touch to lead Swansea City to safety and repay the faith shown by Paul Clement.

The Ivory Coast forward is yet to score following his deadline day return to the Liberty Stadium, having a goal chalked off in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

The home side missed the opportunity to climb out of the Premier League relegation places. But Bony believes he will recapture the form that saw him earn a move to Manchester City following a goal spree in South Wales.

“It is Swansea who give me everything that I am now,” said Bony. “So I just need to come back and do my best for them to see the Bony they bought for the first time. It has of course been a stop-start season since coming back because I didn’t play for a long time.

