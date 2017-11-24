Wilfried Bony ‘ready to start’ for Swansea - Paul Clement

The 28-year-old returned from injury last weekend and the Swans handler has revealed he is in line for a starting berth against the Cherries

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is ‘fit and ready to start’ in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter against Bournemouth, according to manager Paul Clement.

The Cote d’Ivoire international had been sidelined for three weeks with a recurring hamstring strain but made a return in the Swans’ 2-0 defeat to Burnley last weekend.

The forward has started only two Premier League games since his return to South Wales, but with first-choice striker Tammy Abraham a major doubt, Clement has given the ex-Vitesse striker the nod to get his third against Eddie Howe’s men.

“I would prefer to have Tammy available, of course, because he has shown he can score goals for us,” Clement told club website.

“But we have Wilfried Bony back, fit, and he is ready to start.

“He is motivated, he is hungry to play and perform.

“That’s why you have more than one good striker in your squad.”

Clement also gave an update on Abraham’s back injury, saying: “Tammy has not trained yet and we will have to see how he responds to the treatment he has had [on Thursday] and whether he trains [on Friday].

“He is a doubt – I would say he’s 50-50 for Bournemouth with only one training session left before the game.”

Bony is yet to score for Swansea in the Premier League this season, and have had injuries restrict him to just 214 minutes of action. The 28-year-old will be looking to open his account when Bournemouth visit the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea have only won one out of six top-flight games played on home soil this season and they will be looking to get a positive result against the Cherries.