Wilfried Bony sets for Swansea debut

The 28-year-old sealed a return to the Swans after enduring a frustrating time at City and will be expected to make his bow against the Magpies

Swansea City coach, Paul Clement has declared that Ivory Coast international Wilfried Bony is set for his debut after arriving on the transfer deadline day.

The forward was impressive in his first outing with the Swans and will be expected to make a huge impact with the Liberty Stadium outfit.

The boss declared that the player has had a positive influence since his arrival and will be available to make his first appearance on Sunday.

"Wilfried is very focused and has had a really positive influence on the dressing room already,” Clement said during a pre-match conference.

“He will be involved (in Sunday’s game),” he concluded.

Swansea City will square up against Newcastle United in the English Premier League on Sunday.