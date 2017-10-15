Wilfried Zaha's return should not overshadow team performance, says Roy Hodgson

The Cote d'Ivoire international scored the winner on his return from injury but the Eagles manager says that is not the only factor in the win

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is adamant Wilfried Zaha’s return was not the only reason his side secured a 2-1 over win over Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The 25-year-old had been sidelined for the past two months with a knee injury - and the Eagles have struggled in his absence, losing their opening seven top-flight games.

And the former Manchester United winger netted the winner on his return to seal the victory over the Blues, the gaffer has insisted Zaha’s return was not the only reason his side triumphed over Antonio Conte’s charges instead choosing to focus on the overall performance as his side picked up their first win of the season.

"I'm a bit disappointed that's the way you're deciding to go. I thought he[Zaha] was excellent, don't get me wrong, but it was a good team performance,” Hodgson said in his post-match press conference.

"It's a bit unfair that a performance, of which we're really proud, to suggest that it's down to one good player returning. Our defending was excellent from the first to the last, our midfield passing was very good, and the two front players – running with the ball and beating people, and running behind people - were excellent.

"We had much more of a goal threat today. But I'm not putting my name to the fact that the reason we beat the champions of England is down to Wilf Zaha."



