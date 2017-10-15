Wilfried Zaha an ascending star as Roy Hodgson hints Crystal Palace are ahead of schedule after Chelsea heroics

There was always a feel with Roy Hodgson, a local man, that he is as perfect a fit as Crystal Palace could have hoped for right now.

But Hodgson is more than just a calm, steadying influence after a wild, albeit brief, Dutch summer.

The 70-year-old out-thought one of smartest coaches in the Premier League and set his team up perfectly to beat the defending champions on Saturday, overcoming the lack of a recognised striker in the squad, an injury to the number one goalkeeper and a lack of confidence stemming from seven games in which they had suffered seven defeats and not scored a single goal. And Hodgson believes that his side could even be ahead of schedule in their efforts to avoid Premier League relegation.

“It took us a long while to get anything like this sort of team performance at Fulham; we didn’t do it after a month,” Hodgson said of the quick turnaround in fortunes.

“We’d have been into two or possibly three months before we could say ‘Yeah, this is what we want, what we’re looking for’. It took a bit longer; this has come quicker than I expected, and perhaps we’ve been unlucky that the players haven’t got credit for what they’ve tried to do because we’ve played such good teams and they’ve beaten us.

“Hopefully now the players know that they can do it, because they’ve done it against the champions of England, so they’ve got to feel now, that with 30 games to go, we’re never going to go into a game not feeling that we can get something out of it.”

Hodgson's team were vastly improved (Getty)