Wilfried Zaha optimistic he can prove he is fit enough to feature for Crystal Palace against Chelsea

Wilfried Zaha is hoping to give Crystal Palace a huge boost and declare himself fit for Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

Palace are pointless and goalless, having lost all seven of their opening Premier League games, and have also been hit by injuries.

Zaha has been missing since the opening day of the season with a knee problem, but returned to full training last week.

Manager Roy Hodgson had been wary of Zaha’s chances of returning to face Chelsea, but the 24-year-old forward is optimistic he can prove he is fit enough to be involved.

Zaha posted a picture of himself with the message ‘back with a ball at my feet, no better feeling’ on Twitter, having earlier described the Chelsea match at Selhurst Park as a ‘massive game’.

Back with a ball at my feet, no better feeling ���� #CPFCpic.twitter.com/YRV3f4GDbx — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) October 10, 2017

A source close to the player confirmed that Zaha is aiming to face Chelsea, but whether or not Hodgson is brave enough to start him remains to be seen as Palace cannot risk losing the Ivory Coast international for another extended spell.

The former England manager will assess Zaha further before picking his squad, but is in desperate need of firepower after losing striker Christian Benteke to injury.

Bakary Sakho was forced to play as an emergency striker in Palace’s last defeat to Manchester United.

Zaha scored in Palace's surprise win over Chelsea last season Credit: AFP More