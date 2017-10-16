Wilfried Zaha is the ‘talisman for Crystal Palace’, says Clinton Morrison

The former Eagles striker has lauded the impact of the Cote d’Ivoire international and says his return can see them rise up the English top flight log

Former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison has hailed Wilfried Zaha as ‘the talisman’ for his side and says he return can lift the whole squad which will lead to improved performances.

The 24-year-old returned from a two-month spell on the sidelines to score the winner against Chelsea which handed Roy Hodgson's men their first win in the English Premier League this season.

The former Ireland international hailed Zaha’s impact in the Eagles win over Antonio Conte’s men and believes his return will inject new life into the squad and see them leave the bottom of the English Premier division log.

"Having Wilfried Zaha back made a massive difference to Crystal Palace," Morrison told Sky Sports.

“He is the talisman for Crystal Palace.

"With no Christian Benteke there at the moment then you can play him anywhere across the front line and let him showcase his talent.

"He's a terrific talent with loads of ability

"When you have a player like Zaha, who can win you a game alone, then you can start climbing the table," he concluded.

Crystal Palace have only taken three points from their opening eight games and Zaha will be hoping to help his side move out of the bottom three starting with a visit to Saint James’ Park to take on Christian Atsu’s Newcastle United on October 21.