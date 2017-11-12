Willard Katsande: Kaizer Chiefs players want to win TKO title for Steve Komphela

Amakhosi will make a short trip to Braamfontein to face Bidvest Wits in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup next weekend

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande says they aim to win the Telkom Knockout Cup for coach Steve Komphela, who continues to be criticised for not winning any major trophy with the team over the last two-and-a-half seasons.

“We want to win this cup for our coach who’s been good to us. He has been working so hard but unfortunately we haven’t managed to win something major with him,” Katsande told Sunday Times.

Standing in their way to the final are Bidvest Wits, but Katsande already has his sights firmly on the prize.

“Our eyes are on the big prize as we want to go all the way and win this competition. We’ve starved our supporters for three years and we are now desperate to correct that. We also want to reward ourselves with bonuses as the festive season is around the corner,” Katsande said.

The last time the two sides met in a cup competition was in the 2014 Nedbank Cup semi-final, which the Students won 5-4 on penalties.

In light of a few concerns regarding the venue, Katsande insists they will have no problem playing at the Bidvest Stadium.

“Even if we were to play on a railway line, it doesn’t matter. Even if we were to play in the ocean, all we need to do is go win this match and progress to the final,” Katsande concluded.