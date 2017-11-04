William Buick returns with emotional Breeders’ Cup win

The Breeders’ Cup has not been kind to William Buick in the past, indeed after he broke vertebra in a fall at Arlington in August, he might not have listed the United States as one of his favourite places either, but it finally all came good for him on Saturday night when Wuheida won the Filly And Mare Turf. Most famously Buick, riding The Fugue, was touched off on the line in the 2013 Turf by the late arriving Ryan Moore on Magician and the emotion of that heartbreak was very evident at the time.

But the boot was on the other foot this time with Moore – whose victory on Mendelssohn in Friday’s Juvenile Turf was one of the barnstorming rides of the season – finishing three quarters of a length second on Rhododendron.

Charlie Appleby’s filly, who had run well in four Group Ones without winning one this summer, was withdrawn from the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Keeneland in October with a corn.

But she has thrived on her month long sojourn in America where former jockey Kirsty Milczarek had been riding her out and she had been getting rave reviews in the mornings for the way she had been training.

Having endured his own baptism of fire at Del Mar on Masar on Friday when the colt stumbled and he lost a stirrup, the Filly And Mare could not have gone smoother or more to plan for Buick. Wuheida broke well and was in the box seat in second throughout, enabling Buick to give her a breather going into the final bend.

Angling out off the final bend she quickened clear and had the race won before the on-rush of fast finishers held up in traffic tried in vain to peg her back. “The race dropping back in trip to nine furlongs was never a concern for us,” said the jockey who returned from two months on the sidelines just before Champions Day.